The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for Peach Creek at Splendora, which will affect Harris and Montgomery Counties. The warning is effective until May 5 at 4:30 a.m.

Major flooding is anticipated in the area, particularly along Peach Creek at Splendora.

The creek's stage was at 11.3 feet as of 9:00 a.m. Thursday, already indicating conditions nearing bankfull stage at 11.0 feet. However, forecasts project the river to rise above flood stage to 21.4 feet by Thursday evening.

This increase in water levels is expected to submerge critical points of infrastructure, including the intersection of US 59 and FM 2090, which will likely become impassable due to flooding. Additionally, homes along Buck Road face a threat as waters encroach upon residential areas.

Residents are strongly advised to exercise caution and adhere to safety instructions provided by local authorities and emergency services. Officials are encouraging individuals to turn around and avoid flooded roads as most flood-related fatalities occur in vehicles. It's crucial not to attempt to bypass barricades or navigate through flooded areas, as this poses significant risks to personal safety.

The NWS is asking residents to report flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement.