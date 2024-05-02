Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 4:37 AM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 1:45 PM CDT, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
from THU 9:20 AM CDT until MON 2:00 PM CDT, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from THU 5:15 PM CDT until MON 9:53 AM CDT, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:42 AM CDT until MON 5:44 PM CDT, Montgomery County
Flood Warning
from THU 12:52 PM CDT until THU 5:00 PM CDT, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
until MON 6:20 PM CDT, Liberty County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from THU 5:20 PM CDT until SUN 11:30 AM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 1:00 AM CDT until SUN 8:12 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County
River Flood Warning
from THU 10:45 AM CDT until SUN 4:30 AM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 5:00 AM CDT, Harris County, Montgomery County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 2:00 PM CDT, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County
Flash Flood Warning
until THU 1:30 PM CDT, Grimes County, Harris County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Montgomery County, San Jacinto County, Waller County
Flood Warning
from THU 12:59 PM CDT until THU 5:00 PM CDT, Grimes County, Montgomery County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Chambers County, Grimes County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Harris County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Liberty County, Montgomery County, Montgomery County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County, San Jacinto County, Brazos County
Flood Watch
until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Cherokee County
Flood Watch
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Brazos County, Colorado County, Grimes County, Houston County, Inland Harris County, Montgomery County, Polk County, San Jacinto County, Southern Liberty County, Walker County, Waller County, Washington County

Flooding in Montgomery County, Harris County: Peach Creek in Splendora

By
Published  May 2, 2024 10:46am CDT
Severe Weather
FOX 26 Houston

Splendora - The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for Peach Creek at Splendora, which will affect Harris and Montgomery Counties. The warning is effective until  May 5 at 4:30 a.m. 

Major flooding is anticipated in the area, particularly along Peach Creek at Splendora

The creek's stage was at 11.3 feet as of 9:00 a.m. Thursday, already indicating conditions nearing bankfull stage at 11.0 feet. However, forecasts project the river to rise above flood stage to 21.4 feet by Thursday evening.

 This increase in water levels is expected to submerge critical points of infrastructure, including the intersection of US 59 and FM 2090, which will likely become impassable due to flooding. Additionally, homes along Buck Road face a threat as waters encroach upon residential areas.

Residents are strongly advised to exercise caution and adhere to safety instructions provided by local authorities and emergency services. Officials are encouraging individuals to turn around and avoid flooded roads as most flood-related fatalities occur in vehicles. It's crucial not to attempt to bypass barricades or navigate through flooded areas, as this poses significant risks to personal safety.

The NWS is asking residents to report flooding to local emergency services or law enforcement.