As murder-suicides increase, Harris County therapists call on the community to help others

As the number of domestic violence-related deaths increase in Harris County, experts ask the public to be aware of the signs, and helpful to their fellow community members who may be dealing with trauma.

The Violence Policy Center reports 11 murder-suicides happen across the United States each week. Clinical social worker and therapist Chau Nguyen of the Houston Area Women's Center says Houston makes up one-fifth of that number.

"It is deadly. It is serious. It is something that all of us should have a wake-up call to," says Nguyen. "Murder-suicides are not just a private matter. They become very public, and in this case, a collective trauma that we will all endure."

On Jan. 4 in the Channelview area, HCSO reports a 28-year-old man, seen on surveillance video walking outside his apartment with a gun, shoots and kills his wife. His teenage brother discovered their bodies.

Neighbors say there was a history of abuse between the two, and they would try to offer help to the woman.

In cases of domestic violence, Nguyen says the situation may be predictable and preventable.

"There can be predictors. Maybe there is a history of abuse," says Nguyen. "Maybe there are guns in the house. Somebody might have said something to a family member, to a friend, or a history of police responding to the house."

It can also be difficult for that victim to escape the relationship or let someone know they are dealing with it.

"We can respond without judgment," says Nguyen. "A lot of times it's very easy for you to come to somebody and say, "why don't you just leave him or her? Well, that's not very helpful. That shrouds domestic violence and abuse in further shame and secrecy."

On Jan. 3 in North Harris County, deputies say a mother shot and killed her 6-year-old daughter, then turned the gun on herself. Family members said the woman had been dealing with custody issues over her daughter. Two teenage family members found the victims in the case.

Nguyen encourages anyone who has witnessed trauma to seek help themselves as well.

"Those are trauma wounds that survivors of victims have to live with," says Nguyen. "There are available resources. Some of that trauma can lead to addiction or repeating the behavior. Those are trauma wounds that we really need to address before it becomes generational."

Anyone who needs help with having suicidal thoughts or dealing with a mental crisis can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 or speak with someone online at 988lifeline.org.

The Houston Area Women's Center has a 24/7 hotline available for victims of domestic violence and sexual assault. Calls are free and confidential with counselors available to speak in multiple languages. Click here for more information on their hotline.