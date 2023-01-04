A Channelview couple in their 20s was found shot to death in another apparent murder-suicide Wednesday morning. This marks the second murder-suicide in Harris County in the last 24 hours.

Ring video captures the 28-year-old husband walking around with a gun in the parking lot around 5 a.m. on Wednesday. The man is seen peeking into his van before heading upstairs to his apartment on 973 Ashland Boulevard west of Houston, where authorities say he lived with his 25-year-old wife.

Seconds later, at least four gunshots were heard being fired upstairs.

Lori Graham has lived directly below the couple for more than a year.

"To be honest when I first heard the gunshots, I thought they were playing with the gun again. The next thing you know, the kids screaming, the cops are here. It was just chaos," Graham said.

Graham said she’s tried to help the woman on multiple occasions and remind her there was a way out.

"You could tell when you saw her that she was being abused. Yelling, arguing, I'm telling you, things, dressers being thrown on the ground. I can't even explain the noises that would go on every single night. He would come home drunk, and you know it would start because he’d come home drunk. The van would be backed in sideways. He would come home drunk and as soon as he went in, you heard it," Graham said.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said investigators believe the man shot his wife before turning the gun on himself. Gonzalez said the couple was of Honduran descent and believed they were common law married, having dated for at least 10 years.

"Apparently, the violence had been a common thing between this couple for a while and she may have been warned by others that it was becoming a very toxic situation. And maybe it wasn’t the best place for her to be, but she remained in the relationship, and unfortunately, it’s a tragic result," Gonzalez said.

The case now marks the 2nd murder-suicide in Harris County this week.

Less than 24 hours ago, two teenagers found their mom and her 6-year-old daughter shot to death at their home on Vernal Glen Circle in Spring.

"These situations are unfortunately far too common in our county. A lot of our murders are a result of domestic violence. Across the country, it is my understanding that about 11 of these happen every single week and hundreds occur every year," Gonzalez said.

Authorities said the 15-year-old brother is now in custody with other family members. They also have not confirmed the identities of the couple.

The case remains under investigation.