Two people are dead after what appears to be a murder-suicide in the Channelview area, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says.

According to the sheriff, units responded to the 900 block of Ashland Blvd on Wednesday morning and found a man and a woman dead.

The sheriff says it appears to be a murder-suicide based on preliminary information, but the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.