Officials are piecing together what led up to a woman and child's death in north Harris County, where they were found with possible gunshot wounds.

MORE CRIME AND PUBLIC SAFETY

Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but deputies were called to a home in the 1800 block of Vernal Glen Circle in Spring. That's where an unidentified woman and child, possibly around the age of 6-years-old were found dead from possible gunshot wounds.

Aerial footage of authorities responding to scene where woman, child found dead in Spring. (Photo: SkyFOX)

It's unclear how everything unfolded or if officers have any information on shooters, as of this writing.

LATEST LOCAL NEWS

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.