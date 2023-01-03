Woman, child found dead in north Harris County: Sheriff
SPRING, Texas - Officials are piecing together what led up to a woman and child's death in north Harris County, where they were found with possible gunshot wounds.
Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, but deputies were called to a home in the 1800 block of Vernal Glen Circle in Spring. That's where an unidentified woman and child, possibly around the age of 6-years-old were found dead from possible gunshot wounds.
Aerial footage of authorities responding to scene where woman, child found dead in Spring. (Photo: SkyFOX)
It's unclear how everything unfolded or if officers have any information on shooters, as of this writing.
This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.