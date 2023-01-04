A woman was taken to the hospital after a possible road rage shooting ended in a crash in southwest Houston, police say.

The incident occurred just before 1 a.m. Wednesday near the intersection of W Bellfort and S Gessner.

Police say a vehicle went through an intersection trying to get away from someone who was shooting from another car and ended up crashing into a third vehicle that belonged to an innocent bystander.

A woman was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, officials said. It was not immediately clear if the injuries were sustained in the shooting or the crash.

Police say the suspected shooter fled in a grey or silver sedan. There is no description of the suspect at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.