Authorities are investigating what led to an inmate's death Tuesday at the Harris County jail.

Details are limited, as it's an active investigation, however, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said Jacoby Pillow, 31, was found dead in his cell Tuesday morning.

He was initially arrested on a misdemeanor charge for trespassing on the evening of New Year's Day. This came after officials said he was in the process of getting released from jail on bond around 1:10 a.m. but "assaulted a detention officer, which resulted in additional charges being accepted by the District Attorney's Office."

During a scuffle, officials said in a press release that "jail staff used force to restrain Pillow in an effort to regain control of him."

Another employee was making rounds the following morning a little after 8 a.m. and noticed "Pillow was unresponsive in his cell." The medical staff reportedly "attempted to revive" the 31-year-old and called for an ambulance.

Pillow was then rushed to a nearby hospital, where a doctor pronounced him dead at 9:12 a.m. His cause of death

No additional information was shared but a criminal investigation surrounding Pillow's death is underway by the Houston PD along with an internal investigation by the Sheriff's Office into whether department policies and procedures were followed, which officials say is standard procedure in and of itself.