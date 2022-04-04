Woman barricaded in N. Houston home after man shot in leg in possible domestic violence incident

article

A woman is barricaded inside a north Houston home, following what authorities believe was a domestic violence incident.

According to Houston Police Dept., negotiators and SWAT officers at the scene in the 200 block of Tallant Street on Monday afternoon.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

Police say a man was shot in the leg and transported to the hospital. No word on his condition.

RELATED: Two men shot allegedly by owner of car they were burglarizing in NW Harris Co.

A woman then barricaded inside the home.

HPD adds it appears to be a domestic violence incident.

Advertisement

This story is developing and will be updated accordingly.