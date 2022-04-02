Expand / Collapse search

Two men shot allegedly by owner of car they were burglarizing in NW Harris Co., Sheriff says

By
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

Deputies say the car owner saw the two men at his car as he was leaving the store and saw what looked like them stealing his catalytic converter. That’s when he pulled out his gun and shot at the two.

HOUSTON - Authorities say two men were shot outside a northwest Harris County gas station by whom officers believe is the owner of a vehicle whose catalytic converter they were trying to steal. 

Details are scarce as it's an active investigation, but deputies were called out to the 9000 block of Hwy 6 North near Jersey Village. That's where Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says two men were shot "possibly by the owner of the vehicle they were said to be burglarizing." 

During a press conference, the Sheriff says an unidentified man walked inside to pay for his gas purchase and when he came back, saw a separate vehicle parked in the pump adjacent to his car, and the window shattered. As he got closer, Sheriff Gonzalez said he noticed a car backing up to try to flee and saw a bag with other weapons. 

As a result, the man reportedly opened fire on the car, who in turn drove away from the scene. 

Both men reportedly drove themselves to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

Officials are still investigating, so it's unclear if the shooter is facing any charges, at this time. 

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available. 