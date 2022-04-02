Two men shot allegedly by owner of car they were burglarizing in NW Harris Co., Sheriff says

Authorities say two men were shot outside a northwest Harris County gas station by whom officers believe is the owner of a vehicle whose catalytic converter they were trying to steal.

Details are scarce as it's an active investigation, but deputies were called out to the 9000 block of Hwy 6 North near Jersey Village. That's where Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says two men were shot "possibly by the owner of the vehicle they were said to be burglarizing."

During a press conference, the Sheriff says an unidentified man walked inside to pay for his gas purchase and when he came back, saw a separate vehicle parked in the pump adjacent to his car, and the window shattered. As he got closer, Sheriff Gonzalez said he noticed a car backing up to try to flee and saw a bag with other weapons.

As a result, the man reportedly opened fire on the car, who in turn drove away from the scene.

Both men reportedly drove themselves to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials are still investigating, so it's unclear if the shooter is facing any charges, at this time.

This is a developing story and will continue to be updated as more information becomes available.