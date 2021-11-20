17-year-old suspect in Harris County deputy's death gets bond
Fredrick Tardy, 17, received a $750,000 bond for the capital murder charge in the death of Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Darren Almendarez.
Houston family-owned business says thieves stole catalytic converters from delivery trucks for fourth time
A local business in north Houston says thieves have stolen the catalytic converter off their delivery trucks for the fourth time in the last year.
Catalytic converter theft suspect fatally shot by police officer in Sugar Land
The Sugar Land Police Department says an officer shot a catalytic converter theft suspect who had a gun. The suspect died at the hospital.
City of Houston trying to make it tougher for catalytic converter thieves to make money
Houston City Council is cracking down on the theft and trafficking of catalytic converters.
Auto shops turning to creative ways to thwart catalytic converter thieves
With a continuing rash of catalytic converter thefts soaring in Houston and across the country, more people are worrying that their vehicle might be next.
Catalytic converter theft crisis reveals violent, dangerous trend in suspects
We’re learning more about two suspects who allegedly stole nine catalytic convertors from Cyfair ISD high school parking lot around April 7.
Montgomery Co. authorities arrest 4 suspects in catalytic converter theft
Four suspects were arrested in connection with a catalytic converter theft that occurred late Sunday night, authorities said.
2 suspected catalytic converter thieves killed in crash after chase with deputies, third suspect hospitalized
Authorities say two alleged catalytic converter thieves died, and a third suspect was hospitalized with serious injuries after their car crashed during a pursuit with deputies in northwest Harris County.
Procession for slain Harris Co. deputy confronting catalytic converter thieves
A procession was held for Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Darren Almendarez, who was tragically killed off-duty while confronting catalytic converter thieves targeting his truck outside a grocery store.
Catalytic converter thieves shot at by off-duty New Caney ISD officers working extra jobs
Authorities say two officers from New Caney ISD were working an extra job at a movie theater in Humble when they saw catalytic converter thieves, who later tried to run them over.
Two men shot allegedly by owner of car they were burglarizing in NW Harris Co., Sheriff says
Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says two men were shot “possibly by the owner of the vehicle they were said to be burglarizing.”
'This is very lucrative, this is organized crime,' Lawmaker working on new catalytic converter legislation
Lawmakers are now working on stricter catalytic converter theft legislation, which will be named after fallen Harris County Deputy Darren Almendarez.
Fellow officers mourn slain Harris Co. deputy by suspected catalytic converter thieves
Colleagues say it was just like Deputy Darren Almendarez to protect and serve even while off duty, confronting criminals who were said to be attempting to steal the catalytic converter from his truck as he and his wife walked out of this Joe V’s grocery store.
3 catalytic converter theft suspects arrested in Shenandoah
Three suspects have been charged with felony theft after five catalytic converters, two of which had just been stolen, were found in the trunk of their car, Shenandoah police say.
Catalytic converter thefts up 150% over last year in Pasadena
The Pasadena Police Department took to social media to spread awareness. They said catalytic converter thefts are up 150% compared to last year.
Galleria-area residents claim cars getting broken into, parts stolen almost on weekly basis
Residents claim it’s mostly happening on a stretch of McCue Rd., near Richmond Ave.
Alleged car burglar shot, run over to death in southwest Houston
A southwest Houston car burglary suspect is dead after being shot by residents and then being run over by a woman who may have dropped him off.
3 suspects captured, stolen catalytic converters found after chase: HCSO
Three suspects were taken into custody and stolen catalytic converters were found after a high-speed chase that began in north Harris County, authorities say.
2 arrested with stolen catalytic converters found in car after police chase in north Houston
Two people accused of stealing catalytic converters were arrested overnight Sunday in north Houston after a police chase.
Harris Co. deputy shot by alleged thieves trying to steal catalytic converters
Officials with the Harris Co. Sheriff's Office say one of their deputies was shot, by one of three men seen allegedly trying to steal catalytic converters.