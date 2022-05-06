Catalytic converter theft suspect fatally shot by police officer in Sugar Land

A catalytic converter theft suspect died after he was shot by an officer in Sugar Land, the police department says.

According to Sugar Land PD, police responded to a report of a catalytic converter theft at Imperial Lofts on Stadium Drive around 10:05 p.m. Thursday.

Police say officers arrived and found a suspect vehicle with several occupants in it.

There was a short pursuit, and the men jumped out of the vehicle and ran into a field, police say.

An officer found one man hiding in the field. According to Sugar Land PD, the officer saw the suspect with a gun in his hand, heard a sound, and shot at the suspect.

The suspect was treated at the scene before he was taken to the hospital by Life Flight, officials say. He later died.

Police say they are still searching for three other suspects based on witness reports.