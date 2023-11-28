Two catalytic converter theft suspects were taken into custody after leading Harris County deputies on a chase in a minivan, officials say.

The incident began around 5:18 a.m. Tuesday when deputies responded to a call from security at an Enterprise car sales and rental location in the 17000 block of the I-45 North Freeway.

According to the sheriff’s office, when deputies arrived, the suspects had already cut the catalytic converters off some vehicles and were in the process of cutting off more.

The end of a chase near Morrow Street and W Montgomery Road.

When the deputies approached, authorities say the suspects ran to their minivan and took off.

Deputies say a pursuit began, lasting about 20 minutes before a deputy performed a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle near Morrow Street and W Montgomery Road.

The deputy then detained the driver, but authorities say the passenger fled on foot. Deputies used K9s and a helicopter to get the other suspect into custody.