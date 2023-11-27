iPhone feature could be compromising your child's security

Your child’s phone might be endangering them without you even knowing about it because of an Apple IOS update.

Law enforcement agencies across the nation are warning parents and guardians about the feature called NameDrop. It’s activated once you have installed the recent IOS 17. The feature allows users to share contact information by placing the phone next to another person’s iPhone just a few millimeters apart.

"NameDrop is a great tool when you are networking as an adults so that you can choose what information to share, but although it’s great for adults, and it is great for when you are doing networking, it is not a very good idea for kids. Because that is providing information to a stranger that you wouldn’t give without your consent. My advice to parents out there is to try and make sure that NameDrop is off or disabled," said tech expert Juan Guevara Torrez, president & CEO of NowMedia Networks.

Here's how to turn off NameDrop:

1. Go to Settings

2. Tap General

3. Tap AirDrop

4. Go to Start Sharing By

5. Toggle Bring Devices Together off