A year ago, Flor Almendarez was with her husband the night he confronted his killers, and she was holding the courageous Harris County Deputy in her arms when he left this life forever.

"He said, 'Babe I love you'. We kissed. I just knew at that moment, I just felt, that was his last breath," said Flor.

When armed thieves fired a fatal round into the body of Deputy Darren Almendarez, they inflicted a wound on his wife, which may never fully heal; broken hearts are like that.

"During the day I am constantly thinking about it," Mrs. Almendarez said. "To me, it's still so unreal. I just want him to come back, and I feel like this is just a bad dream."

Speaking 24 hours after the Texas Senate passed legislation cracking down on those who steal and traffic catalytic converters Flor Almendarez sees the measure as her Peace Officer husband continuing to protect the public.

"He always felt in his heart that he needed to do something for people, always, always," Mrs. Almendarez said..

The beloved wife of a fallen deputy says the remainder of her days will be devoted to completing the mission Darren Almendarez began.

As for the Harris County Judiciary who viewed catalytic converter theft as "victimless", she offers her loss and her pain, as proof that it is not.

"It's the worst pain I've ever felt before," Mrs. Almendarez said. "To see my husband die in my arms. I will never forget that."

She is also imploring lawmakers in the Texas House to pass the Deputy Darren Almendarez Act.

"For the stupidity of a catalytic converter and judges letting people out without bond or just re-setting cases when they are going to be out on the streets doing it again," Mrs. Almendarez explained. "That's what angers me. It angers me that somebody else got shot two weeks before my husband did."

"Sometimes I can't even cry, there is so much pain," she concluded. "But I find the courage to keep going because he is just five minutes away at the cemetery, so I go there because that's the only thing I have."