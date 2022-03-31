Off-duty Harris County deputy shot in grocery store parking lot, said to be in critical condition

Authorities are on the scene of a shooting at a grocery store parking lot in Harris County where an off-duty deputy has been shot.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the shooting occurred on the 2900 block of FM 1960 and Aldine Westfield.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said one of their off-duty HCSO deputies witnessed suspects committing a criminal offense.

Gonzalez said as the deputy approached, the males opened fire and the deputy returned fire.

Sources tell FOX 26, the deputy caught the suspects trying to steal a catalytic converters.

The deputy was struck and has been taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Advertisement

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the latest.