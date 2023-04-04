Texas is one step closer to making catalytic converter thefts a felony after a bill passed through the state Senate Monday.

"Texas is among one of the top states for catalytic converter crime, and we are passing, probably it’s going to be the toughest law in this area," said the bill’s co-sponsor Democratic Texas Senator Carol Alvarado.

Just last year, CARFAX reported 153,000 thefts in Houston alone, which calculates to over 400 a day.

Republican Texas Senator Paul Bettencourt elaborates, "It’s my estimation that this is well over $100 million of theft annually, well over $100 million."

The bill would make it illegal for a business to possess one of the parts removed from a vehicle unless it was on an approved list.

Prosecutors could also bring organized crime charges against the thieves.

"If you have them, we don’t need any excuses about you’re transporting them or you’re actually re-selling them. You are a thief if you’ve got possession of these multiple catalytic converters," explained Democratic Texas Senator John Whitmire.

Alvarado added, "This person will have to prove ownership, come up with some sort of documentation for each of those catalytic converters, and that’s the significance."

It’s named after fallen Harris County Deputy Darren Almendarez, who was killed trying to stop thieves from stealing his own catalytic converter.

His widow spoke for the first time in front of a Senate committee, detailing the horrific events that day.

"Just that image, me turning around, hearing the gunshot. I didn’t even think he got shot because he was such a brave man," she said.

The bill garnered overwhelming support from both sides of the aisle, and it will now head to the House for passage before going to Governor Greg Abbott’s desk.