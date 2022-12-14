Houston police provide free service to help reduce catalytic converter thefts

Houston police officers are helping to protect your vehicle from the Grinch.

HPD offered a free service on Wednesday that could help to keep catalytic converters from being stolen which is a huge problem in Harris County.

Sergeant Stacy Hicks of the Auto Theft Division says two minutes of officers painting over and etching part of a car's VIN number on a convertor could save a driver thousands of dollars in repairs. The method can also be counted as an anti-theft measure with some insurance companies, which would make your premium costs cheaper.

Toyota Tundras are some of the most targeted vehicles with four converters per truck, the estimated street value is $4,000. Two years ago, it was as high as $8,000 and repairs can cost the driver over $10,000.

"I had no idea," says Alma Garcia. She and her husband got their Tundra converters etched on Thursday. "I'm going to tell my other friends about doing something like this. It's scary."

This method also helps officers when investigating local scrapyards for stolen property.

"I'm going to pull that one out, the paints going to get my attention," says Hicks. "Oh, this was stolen a week ago. I'm going to keep this and tag it in the property room. The metal recycler, he's not going to get his money back from the bad guy. So, the next time the bad guy comes in, he'll say "I'll buy those two, but those two painted ones, you can go and take them somewhere else."

To learn more about state laws that have helped to curb converter thefts, and tips on how to protect your property, visit the National Crime Insurance Bureau website here.