17-year-old suspect in Harris County deputy's death gets bond

The 17-year-old suspect in a Harris County deputy's death had his bond set Wednesday morning.

Fredrick Tardy, who is charged with capital murder in the death of Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Darren Almendarez, received a $750,000 bond.

According to court documents, Tardy is accused of cutting his hair to modify his appearance less than 20 hours after the murder of Deputy Almendarez.

Tardy was eventually arrested in a car "containing two firearms and tools associated with catalytic converter theft."

His next court appearance is set for mid-August.

Tardy's co-defendants Joshua Stewart and Fredarius Clark appeared in court on Tuesday and are being held without bond. The judge determined they would be a future danger to the community.

Fredarius Clark (L) and Joshua Stewart (R) are charged with Capital Murder in the death of veteran Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Darren Almendarez.

Clark, 19, and Stewart, 23, are also charged with capital murder in the case.

Deputy Almendarez was off-duty when he was killed in the parking lot of a grocery store on March 31.

Authorities said he was shot multiple times while confronting catalytic converter thieves targeting his truck.