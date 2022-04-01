Third suspect arrested in connection with the death of Harris County Sheriff's Office Deputy

The third suspect authorities were searching for in connection with the death of Harris County veteran Deputy Darren Almendarez has been arrested.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said 17-year-old Fredrick Tardy has been arrested and charged with Capital Murder.

DETAILS: Harris County deputy killed in grocery store parking lot, 2 suspects detained

Two other men, Joshua Stewart and Fredarius Clark, have been charged with Capital Murder in the shooting death of Deputy Darren Almendarez.

Fredarius Clark (L) and Joshua Stewart (R) are charged with Capital Murder in the death of veteran Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Darren Almendarez.

Deputy Almendarez was gunned down outside a grocery store Thursday night, while he was off-duty.

He approached three suspects, two who were under his truck in the parking lot, and was greeted with gunfire. Dep. Almendarez, 51, was able to return fire, hitting at least two of the suspects, despite being shot multiple times.

The suspects drove off at a high speed.

Dep. Almendarez, a 23-year veteran of HCSO, was transported to Houston Northwest Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Harris Co. deputy Darren Almendarez (Photo courtesy of HCSO)

Stewart, 23, and Clark, 19, arrived at the same hospital in the suspect vehicle a short time later, with gunshot wounds.