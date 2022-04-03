Report: Texas accounts for 24% of US law enforcement deaths so far in 2022

2022 has been a tragic time for law enforcement officials and death, and according to some troubling numbers, Texas accounts for nearly a quarter of officer deaths so far.

The report shows numbers provided by Officer Down Memorial Page (ODMP), a nonprofit dedicated to honoring fallen officers across the country.

Based on a tweet from the Houston Police Officer's Union, five law enforcement officers alone, have been killed in the last 70 days in Harris County.

"This trend cannot continue," HPOU said in their tweet.

These numbers come after two officers in the Greater Houston area were killed this week, one of whom was off-duty confronting thieves trying to steal catalytic converters from his truck outside a grocery store, while the second was killed by a drunk driver.

Crime has been particularly noticeable in Houston, where statistics show the city leading ahead of other major cities in homicide rates.

When it comes to law enforcement across the country, however, the National Fraternal Order of Police (FOP) counted more than 100 officers shot in the line of duty as of April 1, including 17 fatally, so far in 2022.

In their findings, the FOP noticed a 43 percent increase in slain officers compared to 2021 and a 63% increase compared to 2020.