National Weather Service confirms 2 tornadoes in Liberty County

Two EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Liberty County on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service. Officials say the tornadoes reached a speed of 80–85 mph. Plum Grove residents shared footage of the damages with FOX 26.



The National Weather Service (NWS) has confirmed two EF-0 tornadoes touched down in Liberty County during Tuesday's severe weather.

Liberty County tornadoes confirmed

What they're saying:

The two tornadoes were a part of the same supercell storm that prompted a Tornado Warning near Cleveland and Plum Grove.

The first tornado was rated an EF0, with peak winds of 80 miles per hour. The path length was 0.28 miles and the width was 65 yards.

This tornado was on the ground for 1 minute or less, from 3:24 to about 3:25 pm, starting at the intersection of county road 3707 and county road 3709. There were some reports of large trees, fences and power lines that were blown down in this area.

The second tornado was also given a rating of EF0, but with slightly stronger winds of 85 mph.

It touched down from 3:27 PM until 3:33 PM around FM 1010 and Wooden Lane, uprooting a tree.

The twister ended around county road 3404. Some damage to the Bella Vista subdivision was observed by the national weather service survey team.

Trees and fences were damaged, along with a metal structure collapsing.

No injuries or deaths have been reported.

EF Scale

Dig deeper:

According to the NWS, EF ratings for tornadoes are based on estimated wind speeds and the related damage.

EF-0 tornadoes are classified with three-second windgusts of 65–85 mph.

Severe weather Tuesday

What Happened:

The National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for Liberty County around 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

During the storm, homeowner Donald Enloe captured the destruction on his outdoor security cameras.

Enloe's home was not the only building damaged. Just down the road, the Family Worship Center of Plum Grove had its windows blown own from the storm's strong winds.