Lawmakers working to combat rising catalytic converter thefts in Houston

A Houston neighborhood is on alert after a man has been caught on several cameras seemingly scoping out catalytic converters.

Security camera shows a red car stop in front of a home in the Hidden Meadow Subdivision, you see a man get out of the backseat, look underneath a truck and then take off.

"This guy needs to be caught. He’s going to end up showing up to the wrong house," said Kristina, whose father lives in the home.

She sent the video to FOX 26, but also posted it to a community Facebook page, and soon after someone shared a photo showing the same red vehicle parked in front of a home, and a man with a power tool looking underneath a truck in the Sterling Green neighborhood.

"It’s just a scary thing, you don’t want to risk your life going outside trying to stop them," Kristina said.

Then another man in that neighborhood's Facebook group shared a video showing the same vehicle in front of his home scoping out yet another truck.

"It is your property you have to protect it, but you never know these people can have guns," said Kristina.

Catalytic converter thefts have been plaguing the city of Houston and Harris County, many attribute the spike to a rise in the price of the precious metals the converters contain.

Some of these thefts have turned violent and even deadly. In April, an off-duty deputy was killed in a grocery store parking lot after he approached a group of thieves stealing his catalytic converter.

"This is a real criminal enterprise, we are dealing with serious organized crime," said Senator John Whitmire.

On Thursday morning he and local lawmakers held a hearing to discuss how to stop these thefts once and for all.

Houston’s police chief, Mayor turner, and the senate criminal justice committee brainstormed ideas that would help end this crisis.

Some recommendations included passing legislation with maximum criminal penalties for thefts, making the possession of catalytic converters a crime, and cracking down on the more than 660 metal recycling facilities in our state.

In order to thwart catalytic converter thieves, officials recommend residents get their VIN numbers engraved into their catalytic converters.

Additionally, people are encouraged to paint them a high heat fluorescent-colored spray paint or get devices that protect their catalytic converter by locking them into place.