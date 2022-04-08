Expand / Collapse search
Harris County Sheriff's Deputy Darren Almendarez to be laid to rest today

Harris County
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas - Family, friends, and brothers and sisters in blue are bidding their final farewell to fallen Harris County Sheriff’s Deputy Darren Almendarez today.

Deputy Almendarez was off-duty when he was killed in the parking lot of a grocery store on March 31. Authorities said he was shot while confronting catalytic converter thieves targeting his truck.

Fallen Harris County Deputy Darren Almendarez

A visitation and funeral service are being held for the HCSO deputy at Humble First Assembly of God located in the 1900 block of FM 1960 Bypass Road.

A procession from the funeral home to the church will start at 8:15 a.m.

Family visitation at the church will begin at 10 a.m., and then public visitation will begin at 11 a.m.

The service begins at noon.

Following the service, around 1 p.m., police honors will be rendered outside.

After the rendering of honors, a procession scheduled for 2 p.m. will escort the fallen deputy to the burial at Brookside along the Eastex Freeway.

Deputy Almendarez, 51, was a 23-year veteran of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office.

The fallen deputy is described by fellow officers as a beacon of light, and it was just like him to protect and serve, even while off-duty. 

Three suspects have been charged with capital murder in his death. The death penalty is being sought in two of their cases.

