Houston shooting: Woman in critical condition following shooting on Scott

The Houston Police Department is investigating after a woman was shot on the southeast side, officials said.

Details are limited, but officials said the shooting occurred on the 11000 block of Scott.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

Officials said a woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Photo from the scene (Source: Houston Police Department/Twitter)

Police said a known suspect fled the scene, but authorities didn't provide any information on the suspect.

This is a developing news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.