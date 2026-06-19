Viral videos of World Cup tourists experiencing American classics

The Brief Thousands of international fans are traveling across the country for FIFA World Cup matches. Many are posting videos of their first time encountering American experiences and stores. We have a list below of some of our favorite viral videos.



The world's biggest soccer tournament has officially turned the United States into a giant cultural exchange program.

As thousands of international fans travel across the country for FIFA World Cup matches, many are documenting their first encounters with uniquely American experiences — from massive Buc-ee's stores and Texas barbecue to mechanical bulls and Walmart.

The result? A steady stream of viral videos showing visitors experiencing parts of American culture that many locals barely think twice about.

Here are some of our favorite reactions so far.

International fans enjoy the U.S.

1. A Japanese Fan Discovers Whataburger

For Texans, Whataburger is like a holy-grail. For one Japanese visitor, it was a brand-new experience.

The fan documented his first-ever trip to the iconic Texas burger chain, giving viewers an international perspective on a fast-food institution many Texans have loved for decades.

2. Fort Worth Looks Like a Real-Life Western Movie

One Japanese visitor took a trip to Fort Worth and appeared genuinely amazed by the city's western charm. From cowboy hats to historic streets, the city looked like something straight out of a Hollywood western.

3. Texas BBQ Gets an International Review

Every Texan thinks their barbecue is world-class. One Japanese traveler decided to find out for himself and judging by the reaction, Texas pitmasters can take the compliment.

4. An Irish Visitor Takes On Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse has become one of America's most recognizable casual dining chains, but it's not exactly common overseas. An Irish fan's first visit included plenty of amazement, confusion and appreciation for the very American dining experience.

5. The Mechanical Bull Challenge

At some point, every visitor to Texas has to answer one question: "Are you getting on the mechanical bull?" One Japanese fan bravely accepted the challenge.

6. Europeans Turn a Random American Bar Into a World Cup Party

It doesn't take much for soccer fans to create an atmosphere.

One video shows European supporters transforming an American sports bar into a full-blown international celebration, complete with chants, singing and enough energy to make you think a championship was on the line.

7. Scottish Fans Somehow Turned "Country Roads" Into an International Anthem

Few songs unite people like John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads." A group of Scottish supporters proved exactly that while belting out every word alongside fellow fans.

8. Europeans Are Fascinated by Walmart

Americans often joke about Walmart. International visitors? It was like a tourist attraction.

Several World Cup travelers have posted videos wandering the aisles in amazement at the store's size, selection and sheer amount of stuff.

9. Another Walmart Video, Because Apparently One Isn't Enough

We're beginning to think Walmart may be the unofficial World Cup attraction nobody expected. Another European traveler documented the experience, marveling at products and store layouts that Americans see every day.

10. A Normal Train Becomes a Viral Attraction

One group of European visitors went viral after expressing genuine excitement over what Americans would probably consider a completely ordinary train ride.

11. British Fans Bring the Party to DFW

A Dallas-Fort Worth area bar became an instant gathering spot for British supporters, creating the kind of atmosphere usually seen at pubs back home.

The chants, songs and soccer energy traveled surprisingly well across the Atlantic.

12. Scottish Supporters Take Over Boston

Boston has seen plenty of celebrations over the years. Add Scottish soccer fans to the list. One viral video captures supporters filling the streets with songs and festivities.

13. Dutch Fans Go Full Cowboy

The Fort Worth Stockyards may have found some unexpected new ambassadors. A group of Dutch supporters embraced the Texas experience with enthusiasm, proving cowboy culture translates surprisingly well.

14. Bass Pro Shops Is Apparently a Must-See Attraction

Americans visit Bass Pro Shops to buy fishing gear. International visitors visit Bass Pro Shops because they genuinely cannot believe Bass Pro Shops exists. One group of Norwegian fans toured the outdoor retail giant like it was a theme park.

15. A British Fan Tries Chick-fil-A for the First Time

Few fast-food chains generate as much loyalty as Chick-fil-A. A British visitor finally discovered why Americans wait in those famously long drive-thru lines.

16. Japanese Fans Discover Walmart

A group of Japanese visitors also documented their first experience inside Walmart, joining the growing list of tourists who seem genuinely captivated by America's biggest big-box store.

17. Buc-ee's Leaves Another International Visitor Speechless

You can explain Buc-ee's. You can show photos of Buc-ee's. But nothing really prepares someone for Buc-ee's.

A South African traveler's reaction captures what many first-time visitors experience when they walk into the Texas roadside behemoth for the first time.





Why These Videos Are Going Viral

Part of the fun is seeing everyday American experiences through fresh eyes. Things many Americans barely notice anymore — giant convenience stores, sprawling supermarkets, massive restaurant portions, country music singalongs and cowboy culture — can feel completely new to visitors from around the world.

And with the World Cup bringing fans from dozens of countries together, expect plenty more first-time reactions, culture shocks and wholesome moments in the weeks ahead.

We'll continue updating this story as new videos emerge from World Cup fans exploring America.