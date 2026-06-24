Rosenberg ordinance allows residents to report illegal fireworks

The Brief Rosenberg passed a new ordinance aimed at cracking down on illegal fireworks. Residents who witness fireworks being set off on private property can report the incident to the city and request a citation be issued. The administrative citation is a civil penalty and violators could face fines of up to $500 per violation.



The Fourth of July is just around the corner, and firework stands across Texas are open for business as people stock up for holiday celebrations.

Rosenberg passes ordinance aimed at cracking down on illegal fireworks

What we know:

In Rosenberg, city leaders passed a new ordinance aimed at cracking down on illegal fireworks.

Rosenberg officials say the new ordinance will allow for more enforcement. Fireworks remain prohibited within Rosenberg city limits.

Under the new ordinance, residents who witness fireworks being set off on private property can report the incident to police or the city and request a citation be issued.

Instead of relying only on criminal citations, Rosenberg Police Chief Jonathan White says the city can now issue administrative citations.

"The administrative citation would be a civil penalty that would be used in circumstances where fireworks are being discharged on private property and those violations can be reported," said Chief White. "After a thorough investigation, and there’s enough reason to believe the ordinance was being violated, the administrative citation can be issued to the property owner."

According to the ordinance, violators could face fines of up to $500 per violation. For repeat offenders, the penalties could become even more costly.

The ordinance also requires a resident to sign a sworn affidavit, under penalty of perjury, stating they personally witnessed the violation. If the citation is challenged, they may be required to testify.

Chief White says they get a surge of complaints over fireworks during certain holidays, including July 4.

"On the Fourth of July and sometimes on New Year’s Eve, it’s not uncommon for us to get a hundred calls in reference to fireworks being discharged in the city. We definitely heard from our community that fireworks are not wanted in the city," said White. "Last year, we actually proposed some provisions that would have allowed them, but that was not accepted, so we are just looking for ways to serve the community."

Officials say an administrative citation can also be issued if an officer personally catches someone setting off illegal fireworks.