FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil coming to Houston Stadium for Round of 32 match on Monday

The Brief Brazil will be one of the two teams coming to Houston for the Round of 32 game that will take place at Houston Stadium on Monday, June 29. The result comes after Brazil defeated Scotland Wednesday evening by a final 3-0. As far as who Brazil will play in the match, that remains up in the air as there are many possibilities still in play.



Brazil will be one of the two teams coming to Houston for the Round of 32 game that will take place at Houston Stadium on Monday, June 29.

FIFA World Cup 2026: Brazil to play round of 32 game at Houston Stadium

What we know:

The result comes after Brazil defeated Scotland Wednesday evening by a final 3-0.

Vinicius Junior of Brazil celebrates after scoring his team's second goal with teammates during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group C match between Scotland and Brazil at Miami Stadium on June 24, 2026 in Miami, United States. (Photo by Jose Breton/Pics Ac Expand

What we don't know:

As far as who Brazil will play in the match, that remains up in the air as there are many possibilities still in play.

What's next:

We hope to have a clear answer after group play ends on Thursday.

We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.