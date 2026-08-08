Motorcyclist critically injured after 100-mph Texas DPS chase on I-45 in Houston

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The Brief A motorcyclist was critically injured with multiple broken bones after crashing into a barrier while fleeing a Texas DPS trooper at speeds exceeding 100 mph on I-45 South in Houston. No other vehicles were involved in the high-speed pursuit, and the pursuing trooper was uninjured. The identity and age of the motorcyclist have not yet been released.



A motorcyclist was critically injured after crashing during a high-speed pursuit with a Texas Department of Public Safety trooper in Houston, authorities said.

What we know:

The pursuit began around 7:15 p.m. after a DPS trooper attempted to stop the motorcycle for speeding and a license plate violation, according to Sgt. Richard Stanford.

The motorcyclist refused to stop and accelerated to speeds exceeding 100 mph while weaving in and out of traffic. The pursuit continued along Interstate 45 South before the motorcyclist attempted to take Exit 41. The rider struck a barrier near the exit and crashed.

DPS troopers attempted to provide medical assistance before emergency crews arrived. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital in critical condition with several broken bones, according to law enforcement.

No other vehicles were reported to have been involved in the crash.

What they're saying:

DPS said the pursuing trooper was not injured.

Authorities said the motorcyclist's driving created the potential for additional crashes as the rider moved through traffic at high speeds.

"We're thankful that he didn't," DPS said of the possibility of other crashes.

Law enforcement officers must weigh apprehending a fleeing suspect against the safety of other drivers during a pursuit.

"He's going to choose public safety first," authorities said.

What's next:

Houston police were not believed to have been involved in the pursuit.

The identity and age of the motorcyclist were not immediately released.

This is a breaking news report. We will update when more information is available.