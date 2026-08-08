Man dies after accidental shooting during family dispute, Houston police says

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The Brief Police said a man died after accidentally shooting himself in the stomach during an argument with his sister. The sister was trying to evict the man when he tried to leave in the sister's car and an argument ensued. Police said the man had a gun and may have accidentally shot himself.



A man died after being shot during and argument with his sister Friday night, Houston police said.

What we know:

Investigators said a man around 22 years old and his sister, about 25, were arguing at a home in the 5500 block of Bingle Road around 8:30 p.m. According to police, the sister had been allowing her brother to stay at the home, but was trying to evict him.

Police said the man took his sister's car keys and tried to leave with her vehicle when another argument broke out.

The man had a gun and police said he accidentally shot himself in the stomach.

The Houston Fire Department arrived and transported the man to an area hospital where he later died.

The sister was detained and was cooperating with investigators.

What we don't know:

The victim's name has not been released.