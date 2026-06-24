Houston BARC Foundation receives $7,000 donation to help more shelter animals find homes
HOUSTON - Randy Hartley gave a $7,000 check to Houston BARC Foundation Wednesday to," get as many animals adopted out as we can." That's what Hartley told BARC Foundation Executive Director Brittany Amend as he handed her the check.
FOX 26 Viewer supporting Houston BARC with $7,000 donation
What they're saying:
Amend told Hartley his donation will have a huge impact on the animals under the care of BARC, and they will prioritize the dollars for adoption programs.
BARC can never turn an animal away that's brought to the municipal shelter, which means it takes in an average of 22,000 animals every year.
Donations to the foundation support spay and neuter initiatives, adoption programs, and medical care the shelter's annual budget can't always support.
What you can do:
Anyone can help make an impact through donating their money or their time. Find out more by clicking here.
The Source: Randy Hartley and BARC Foundation Executive Director Brittany Amend