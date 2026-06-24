NTSB investigating deadly Tesla crash into Katy home

The Brief The National Transportation Safety Board has started investigating the June 19 crash. A Tesla Model 3 crashed into a home, killing a 76-year-old woman. A Tesla official denied the driver's claim of the vehicle being on autopilot at the time of the crash.



A second federal investigation is now open into the Katy Tesla crash that killed a woman in a home.

Katy Tesla crash: New investigation

What we know:

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) announced on Wednesday that it has started a safety investigation into the June 19 crash.

The board will work with the Harris County Sheriff's Office for the investigation.

The backstory:

The crash happened Friday night near Rose Hollow and Blooming Park Lanes.

The driver reportedly told authorities he had his Tesla Model 3 on autopilot going east on Rose Hollow Lane.

Harris County officials said the driver did not stay in a single lane, veered off the road, and sped into a brick home on Blooming Park Lane.

Officials said Martha Avila, 76, was inside her home and was hit by the vehicle. Avila was taken to a nearby hospital by Life Flight and was pronounced dead from her injuries.

The male driver of the Tesla was taken to the hospital by ambulance. He showed no signs of intoxication.

On the Monday after the crash, Tesla AI lead Ashok Elluswamy stated the driver overrode the autopilot "by pressing the accelerator all the way to 100% of the accel pedal."

In addition to the NTSB and the Harris County Sheriff's Office's investigations, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a Special Crash investigation for this incident.

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