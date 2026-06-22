Houston woman charged with murder after hitting man with his own vehicle

The Brief Martha Alicia Oliva Padilla, 41, is facing murder charges after allegedly striking a man with his vehicle and fleeing the scene in northwest Houston. Witnesses reported that the suspect and the victim had been arguing before the fatal collision occurred. The identity of the 38-year-old male victim has not yet been released.



Houston police have arrested a 41-year-old woman after a deadly crash in northwest Houston in the Greater Inwood area.

Martha Alicia Oliva Padilla has been charged with murder and failure to stop and render aid, causing the death of a 38-year-old man.

What we know:

According to the Houston Police Department, officers patrolling the area were flagged down by citizens who spotted a man lying in the roadway on Antoine Drive near Holly View Drive.

Witnesses told investigators Padilla and the victim had been involved in an argument. The victim attempted to remove the battery from their vehicle when Padilla allegedly got behind the wheel. She began driving, hitting the man, and left the scene.

Houston Fire Department paramedics pronounced the victim dead on scene.

Martha Alicia Oliva Padilla (Courtesy of Houston Police Department)

Houston police say witnesses describe the suspect's vehicle as a black Honda SUV. Officers located the damaged vehicle with its engine still running at a nearby apartment complex.

Authorities found evidence identifying the suspect and her location. Padilla was found at another nearby apartment complex.

She was arrested and booked into Harris County Jail.

What we don't know:

The identity of the deceased man is currently being withheld pending notification of family members by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.