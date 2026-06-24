The Brief Typical June heat for FIFA Fan Fest Saharan dust brings hazy skies Hot and rain-free for next World Cup matches



More typical June heat continues across Southeast Texas with highs in the 90s and heat index values above 100 each afternoon.

Anyone heading to FIFA Fan Fest should plan for hot, humid conditions and take breaks from the heat.

Dust keeps the tropics quiet

Saharan dust remains spread across the Atlantic and Gulf, helping limit tropical development for now. That dusty air should keep any organized tropical systems from forming nearby this week.

Hazy skies come with a drier pattern

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The same Saharan dust may also give us hazy skies at times while helping keep rain chances low. Houston’s next two World Cup matches look hot and rain-free, with steamy weather around the stadium and FIFA Fan Fest.