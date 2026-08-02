Man shot 4 times by girlfriend's ex in northeast Houston

The Brief Police were called about a shooting at an apartment complex on Vickery Drive. A man was said to be arguing with his children's mother before shooting the mother's boyfriend. The alleged shooter returned to the scene after police called him.



A man surrendered to police overnight after allegedly shooting his ex's new boyfriend in northeast Houston.

Houston crime: Vickery Drive apartment shooting

What we know:

The shooting was reported at around 11:30 p.m. Saturday at an apartment complex along Beltway 8 and Vickery Drive.

The victim was reportedly shot in his arm and leg, along with two gunshot wounds to the abdomen. He was taken to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Police say the alleged shooter was initially arguing with his children's mother. The argument reportedly escalated between the former couple, and the man then shot his ex's new boyfriend.

Officers came to the scene and gathered information about the alleged shooter. Police say that man was not at the complex when officers arrived, but he returned after officers called him.

Police say the District Attorney's Office will be contacted to see if they'll accept any charges against the alleged shooter.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time.

Police didn't say whether the former couple's children were present when the shooting happened.