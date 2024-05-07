It's Teacher Appreciation Week, and several businesses are honoring educators with freebies and deals.

Here's a look at some of the food deals teachers can claim this week in the Houston area.

Comfort Foodies

Comfort Foodies, located at 8128 North Sam Houston Pkwy W, Ste B, invites all teachers to enjoy a 20% discount from May 7 to May 10 in recognition of Teacher Appreciation Week. Teachers with a valid professional ID are eligible.

The Halal Guys (Houston Metro Area)

Teachers get 10% off from May 8 to May 10 when showing a valid staff ID at checkout.

Insomnia Cookies

Teachers and school staff get one free classic cookie with proof of employment from May 6 to May 12.

The Locker Room Sports Bar & Grill

From May 6 to May 10, teachers can receive free chips and house-made queso, along with a 10% discount on their orders. Throughout the week, The Locker Room will be giving teachers special gifts and coupons as a part of the celebration. Teachers can present their teacher’s badge or ID for the deal.

Logan's Roadhouse

Teachers can get 20% off an entree with a valid ID between May 6 and May 10.

McAlister's Deli

From May 6 to May 12, educators can get a free Big Sweet Tea, Unsweet Tea, ½ Sweet & ½ Unsweet Tea, or ½ Lemonade & ½ Sweet/Unsweet Tea (flavor shots excluded) at participating locations. You must show a valid ID at checkout. Limit one per person.

McDonald’s Houston

Teachers and school staff can show their school ID for a free Breakfast Combo Meal at participating restaurants across Greater Houston from May 6 to May 12.

MOD Pizza

From May 6 to May 9, teachers get a buy one, get one free MOD-size pizza or salad with a valid work ID. The offer is valid in-store only.

Whataburger

From 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. May 6 to May 10 teachers can show their school ID. Whataburger will be offering:

• A free Taquito, Breakfast on a Bun, or Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit

• A WhataTeacher Table Tents (while supplies last)

• 63 teachers will be selected to receive a $1,000 grant for their school

