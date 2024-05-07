Funeral services announced for Conroe officer killed in tornado

Services have been scheduled for a Conroe Police Department Lieutenant who was injured and later died after a tornado destroyed his home.

Lieutenant Jimmy Waller, who was a 22-year veteran with CPD, passed away after undergoing multiple surgeries.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Conroe lieutenant dies after critical injuries from storm damage

Waller sustained critical injuries from a tornado that ravaged his home while he and his wife were inside.

Lt. Jimmy Waller

Viewing for Lt. Waller will take place on Wednesday, May 8, from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Metcalf Funeral Directors, located at 1801 E. White Oak Drive, in Conroe.

The funeral service will take place on Thursday, May 9 at 1 p.m. at The Ark Church, located at 450 Humble Tank Road in Conroe.