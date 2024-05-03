Expand / Collapse search
Conroe lieutenant dies after critical injuries from storm damage

By
Published  May 3, 2024 10:43pm CDT
Conroe
FOX 26 Houston

CONROE, Texas - The Conroe Police Department lieutenant who was injured after a tornado destroyed his home on Monday has died.

Lieutenant Jimmy Waller, a 22-year- veteran with CPD, passed away after undergoing multiple surgeries.

Lt. Jimmy Waller

Waller sustained critical injuries from a tornado that ravaged his home while he and his wife were inside. His wife was also injured and was last reported to have been receiving treatment and was with Waller while he was in the hospital.

His family members were able to spend time with him before his passing.