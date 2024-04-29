As a powerful storm ravaged their Trinity County property, a 22-year veteran of the Conroe Police Department and his wife found themselves caught in the path of destruction.

Lieutenant James ‘Jimmy’ Waller sustained critical injuries during the event and is currently hospitalized, undergoing treatment for his injuries which are expected to require multiple surgeries. His wife was also injured but is receiving treatment and remains with him during his recovery.

In response to the community's desire to help, the Conroe Police Officer’s Association has set up a GoFundMe page to provide financial assistance to Lieutenant Waller and his family. This GoFundMe page, the only official donation location, aims to support the family as they navigate the challenges of rebuilding their lives in the wake of the tornado.

Expressions of support, such as cards and well wishes, can be sent to the Conroe Police Department Reception Desk.

While respecting the privacy of the Waller family, no further information regarding their situation will be released. However, the community has shown solidarity, expressing appreciation for the efforts of Sheriff Wallace, the Trinity County Sheriff’s Office, first responders, and medical professionals who have assisted Lieutenant Waller and his wife during this difficult time.

As Lieutenant Waller and his family face a lengthy recovery process, the support from the community serves as a source of encouragement during this challenging period.



