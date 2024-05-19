Several areas around Houston are still facing damage and power outages from severe storms on Thursday.

Due to this, some school districts will be closed on Monday, May 20, as many families and campuses still don't have power.

Here are the campuses that have announced closures:

Spring Branch ISD

As of noon today, about 70 percent of our campuses still remain without power. This means our teams are unable to run the necessary checks on our mechanical, HVAC, technology, plumbing, food service and other systems. Additionally, a significant number of our staff and families remain without power.

Cy-Fair ISD

All CFISD schools and facilities will be closed again on Monday, May 20. Travel is a concern due to the number of traffic lights out and the amount of debris on the roads. Additionally, many of our campuses (and families) are still without power. We will reassess the situation and provide an update on Monday regarding Tuesday's status. Thank you for your patience and understanding as CFISD and the entire Cy-Fair community continue to recover from Thursday’s storm.

Galena Park ISD

Due to the number of students, homes, and schools without power and impassable roadways in our community, Galena Park ISD schools and offices will remain closed on Monday, May 20, 2024.

Channelview ISD

Due to the ongoing power outages that continue to affect many of our families and campuses, the decision has been made to close our district on Monday, May 20.

La Porte ISD's Lomax Elementary School Closed (all other campuses are open):

Dear Lomax Elementary School Parents, Students, and Staff,

We hope this message finds you well. We regret to inform you that Lomax Elementary is still experiencing a power outage. Consequently, all students and staff are asked not to report to the campus on Monday, May 20.

Southwest Public Schools

Southwest Public Schools will remain closed on Monday, May 20, 2024, due to the widespread damage of the recent storm.