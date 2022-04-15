4 suspects sought in connection to shooting of 5 men outside Houston club

article

Authorities have released surveillance photos of four suspects sought in connection to a shooting that wounded five men outside a Houston club.

Police say the shooting occurred outside of Spivey’s on Blodgett near Ennis around 1 a.m. on February 17.

On Friday police, released a photo of a shooting suspect, described only as a Hispanic male.

Houston police released photos of the suspected shooter. (Photos: Houston Police Department)

Police say three other unidentified suspects were also seen handling firearms. Authorities also released surveillance photos of those suspects.

5 injured in shooting

When officers responded to the shooting scene in February, they found one man with a gunshot wound to his hand. He was taken to the hospital.

Authorities learned that four other men had also gone to the hospital in private vehicles.

Police say the wounded men, all in their 30s, were in stable condition when they arrived at the hospital.

Investigation into the shooting

Prior to the shooting, police say, there was a physical altercation between two groups of people inside the club.

Police say the altercation was broken up and those involved were escorted out of the business.

Once outside, police say there was a second altercation, and two unknown suspects pulled out guns and started shooting.

Police say the suspects at that time were described only as one Black male and one Hispanic male.

Anyone with information in this case or on the identities of the suspects in the photos is urged to contact the HPD Major Assaults & Family Violence Division at 713-308-8800 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.