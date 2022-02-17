Police: 5 people shot outside Houston club after fight

article

Police say a fight ended with five people shot outside of a Houston club early Thursday morning.

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting occurred around 1 a.m. outside of Spivey’s on Blodgett near Ennis.

Authorities arrived and found the bouncer with a gunshot wound to his hand. He was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

Police say the others who were shot had been taken to different area hospitals by private vehicle.

The investigation into the shooting is still underway, but police believe it began with a fight.

"There was a fight that started inside the club about 10 minutes prior to the shooting. Several individuals were told to leave the club. And immediately after that, several other individuals came to the club and there was another fight that happened inside of the club and then it spilled outside of the club," HPD Commander Caroleta Johnson said.

Police say multiple people, possibly two to three, began shooting outside. There is no description of the suspects at this time.

Police are reviewing surveillance video of the shooting.

