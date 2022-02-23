Houston mayor files lawsuit against Spivey's Bar and Lounge after five people shot

Less than a week after a shooting outside Spivey's Bar and Lounge, the City of Houston has filed a lawsuit against the establishment.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced on Wednesday the city filed a Texas Civil Practice and Remedies Code Chapter 125 common nuisance lawsuit seeking a temporary and permanent injunction against the owners of the bar, the owner of the property, and the property itself.

RELATED: 5 people shot outside Third Ward bar, one victim hopes to help stop gun violence

The lawsuit alleges that Spivey’s and the property owner "allow aggravated assaults and shootings to habitually occur on the premises and fail to take reasonable measures to abate such criminal activity."

Last week, five people shot outside Spivey’s Bar and Grill on Blodgett Street.

The shooting prompted Third Ward residents to gather at a "No More Crime" event, where they expressed concerns over the rise in crime in their community.

MORE: Third Ward residents unite against rising crime

Mayor Turner went to the event, where he promised to take action against Spivey's.

"You have a responsibility to make sure you protect your patrons and your neighbors and the people that are around you and if you do not, we will take whatever steps we need to take to shut you down," said Mayor Turner on Monday. "An action will be filed against Spivey's by Wednesday of this week."

CLICK HERE TO READ THE FULL LAWSUIT