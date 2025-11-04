Texas voters pass all 17 propositions covering everything from bail reform to taxes to parental rights

article

The Brief Texas voters approved all 17 propositions that were on their ballots Tuesday. Most of the propositions dealt with taxes. Parental rights, noncitizen voting and dementia research were also among the decided measures.



All 17 propositions that were put to Texas voters during Tuesday’s election passed, most with wide margins.

The constitutional amendments spanned a variety of issues, including bail reform, parental rights, water security and dementia research. However, most of them were aimed at taxes.

Big tax breaks for homeowners

What we know:

The biggest tax break for homeowners comes in the form of Proposition 13, which increases the homestead tax exemption from $100,000 to $140,000.

Other propositions put limits on future tax actions that can be taken up by the state legislature.

Water security, parental rights and dementia research all pass

Why you should care:

Proposition 4 allows the state to spend $1 billion a year for the next 20 years on water security and infrastructure.

With the passage of Proposition 15, Texas voters made it clear that parents are the primary decision makers for the upbringing of their child.

Texas voters also approved a measure that creates a state-funded research institute that will study dementia and Alzheimer’s. It also creates a fund aimed at preventing the diseases.

Measure blocking noncitizens from voting passes

Dig deeper:

Proposition 16, which blocks people who are not U.S. citizens from voting passed resoundingly. The amendment adds noncitizens to a list of prohibited people that includes convicted felons who do not meet exceptions outlined by the state legislature and people who have been declared mentally incompetent by a court.

Noncitizens are already prohibited from voting in federal elections.

Texas propositions for state constitutional amendments results

Texans were asked to decide on 17 constitutional amendments in the Nov. 4, 2025 election.

The propositions were passed by the Texas Legislature earlier this year alongside the new state budget.

See election results below.

More election results

What was on the ballot?

Texas voters headed to the polls on Nov. 4 to decide on some statewide issues and local positions.

Every voter in Texas was able to vote on 17 propositions in the Texas Constitutional Amendment Election.

A special election was held to fill the congressional seat held by late Rep. Sylvester Turner in Texas' 18th Congressional District.

Voters in several counties also had elections for positions and measures that impact their community. That might include bonds, school board trustees, city council positions or bonds impacting utility districts.