Texas Proposition 4 results: Voters opt to dedicate $20 billion in taxes to water fund
Texans have elected to put billions of tax dollars toward a state water fund.
HJR 7 allocates the first $1 billion of sales tax revenue for each fiscal year to the state water fund, after collections exceed $46.5 billion.
The allocation will last from 2027 to 2047, making a 20-year investment of $20 billion in total.
Ballot language:
"The constitutional amendment to dedicate a portion of the revenue derived from state sales and use taxes to the Texas water fund and to provide for the allocation and use of that revenue."
Live results: Texas propositions for state constitutional amendments
Texans were asked to decide on 17 constitutional amendments in the Nov. 4, 2025 election.
The propositions were passed by the Texas Legislature earlier this year alongside the new state budget.
See live election results as they come in below.
More election results
- LIVE: Election results for Houston, Southeast Texas
- Live results: U.S. Representative for Texas' 18th Congressional District
- Live results: Houston City Council At-Large Position 4
- Where to find Harris County election results
- Where to find Fort Bend County election results
- Where to find Montgomery County election results
- Live election results in key 2025 races across the U.S.
What was on the ballot?
Texas voters headed to the polls on Nov. 4 to decide on some statewide issues and local positions.
Every voter in Texas was able to vote on 17 propositions in the Texas Constitutional Amendment Election.
A special election was held to fill the congressional seat held by late Rep. Sylvester Turner in Texas' 18th Congressional District.
Voters in several counties also had elections for positions and measures that impact their community. That might include bonds, school board trustees, city council positions or bonds impacting utility districts.
The Source: Information in this report came from Texas Legislature Online.