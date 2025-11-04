article

The Brief Texans have passed Proposition 4, dedicating a portion of state sales tax revenue to the Texas Water Fund. HJR 7 would direct the first $1 billion of annual sales tax collections above $46.5 billion to water projects over a 20-year stretch. The proposal aims to bolster long-term funding for statewide water infrastructure and supply improvements.



Texans have elected to put billions of tax dollars toward a state water fund.

HJR 7 allocates the first $1 billion of sales tax revenue for each fiscal year to the state water fund, after collections exceed $46.5 billion.

The allocation will last from 2027 to 2047, making a 20-year investment of $20 billion in total.

Ballot language:

"The constitutional amendment to dedicate a portion of the revenue derived from state sales and use taxes to the Texas water fund and to provide for the allocation and use of that revenue."

What was on the ballot?

Texas voters headed to the polls on Nov. 4 to decide on some statewide issues and local positions.

Every voter in Texas was able to vote on 17 propositions in the Texas Constitutional Amendment Election.

A special election was held to fill the congressional seat held by late Rep. Sylvester Turner in Texas' 18th Congressional District.

Voters in several counties also had elections for positions and measures that impact their community. That might include bonds, school board trustees, city council positions or bonds impacting utility districts.