Live results: Houston City Council At-Large Position 4
Houston residents were asked to vote for a candidate to fill Houston City Council At-Large Position 4 for the remainder of the unexpired term.
Here's a look at the election results as they come in.
Southeast Texas election results
Southeast Texas election results

Voters can find election results from their local election office.
More election results
What was on the ballot?
Texas voters headed to the polls on Nov. 4 to decide on some statewide issues and local positions.
Every voter in Texas was able to vote on 17 propositions in the Texas Constitutional Amendment Election.
A special election was held to fill the congressional seat held by late Rep. Sylvester Turner in Texas' 18th Congressional District.
Voters in several counties also had elections for positions and measures that impact their community. That might include bonds, school board trustees, city council positions or bonds impacting utility districts.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Texas Secretary of State website and various county election offices.