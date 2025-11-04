The Brief Elections were held across Texas on Nov. 4, 2025 for state propositions and local elections. Here's a look at key races and where to find election results. Watch live election night coverage in the live player above.



Texans headed to the polls on Tuesday to cast their votes on state propositions and local elections.

FOX 26 Houston is tracking key races in Southeast Texas and across the state. Watch live coverage in the live player at the top of this story or on the free FOX Local app for your smart TV and phone.

Live results: Texas Propositions

All Texans were able to vote on 17 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution.

Live results: U.S. Representative for Texas' 18th Congressional District

A special election was held Tuesday to fill late U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner’s seat in Congress.

Voters in Texas’ Congressional District 18 will elect a representative who will finish out the unexpired term.

Live results: Houston City Council At-Large Position (Unexpired Term)

Southeast Texas election results

Voters can find election results from their local election office. Follow the links below.