Elections were held across Texas on Nov. 4, 2025 for state propositions and local elections. Here's a look at key races in Montgomery County and where to find election results.



Texans headed to the polls on Tuesday to cast their votes on state propositions and local elections.

Here's where to find live Montgomery County election results as the numbers start coming in.

Montgomery County key races

All Texans were able to vote on 17 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution, but voters also saw races for other local positions depending on where they live.

Magnolia ISD has a bond election. New Caney ISD and Splendora ISD have trustee elections.

Patton Village, Roman Forest and Splendora have mayoral elections, among other positions.

The City of Conroe has several propositions to amend the city charter.

Your local municipal utility district may have a bond election.

Montgomery County election results

FOX 26 Houston is tracking key races in Montgomery County and across the state.

You can find live results on the Montgomery County elections page. Click here.

Southeast Texas election results

Voters can find election results from their local election office. Follow the links below.