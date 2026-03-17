The Brief The annual men’s and women’s National Collegiate Athletic Association tournaments are here. You can create your own March Madness brackets online, or you can print one out.



March Madness is upon us.

The annual men’s and women’s National Collegiate Athletic Association tournaments are among the most closely watched sporting events in the U.S.

Make your own bracket online or print

What you can do:

Every year, millions of people fill out their own brackets in hopes of correctly guessing who will win each round. It’s a nationwide phenomenon that takes over offices, families and friend groups, with spectators and sports bettors competing to see who will have the most accurate bracket.

You can make your own bracket online at https://www.ncaa.com/march-madness-live/bcg.

You can also click here to print your own here:

Who are the NCAA Men’s Tournament top seeds?

Dig deeper:

This year’s top four overall seeds in the NCAA Tournament were awarded to Duke, Arizona, Michigan, and Florida.

How many teams are in the NCAA Tournament this year?

By the numbers: Sixty-eight teams will battle over the next couple of weeks in games nationwide for the opportunity to travel to the Final Four for a shot at the National Championship.

Approximately 31 of the 68 teams in the field qualified automatically through conference tournaments. And all eligible teams that win their conference tournaments receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.

Dig deeper:

How to watch the NCAA Tournament