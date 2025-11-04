Live results: U.S. Representative for Texas' 18th Congressional District

A special election was held Tuesday to fill late U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner’s seat in Congress.

Voters in Texas’ Congressional District 18 will elect a representative who will finish out the unexpired term.

Here’s a look at the live election results as the numbers come in.

Why is a special election being held?

U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner died on March 5, leaving his seat vacant.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called for a special election on Nov. 4 to elect the person who will finish out the term that expires in January 2027.

Who are the candidates?

There was no primary election to narrow down the field of candidates, so 16 names will appear on the ballot.

In order to win, a candidate will need to get more than 50% of the vote. If no single candidate gets more than 50% of the vote, the race will head to a runoff between the top two candidates who got the most votes.

What was on the ballot?

Texas voters headed to the polls on Nov. 4 to decide on some statewide issues and local positions.

Every voter in Texas was able to vote on 17 propositions in the Texas Constitutional Amendment Election.

Voters in several counties also had elections for positions and measures that impact their community. That might include bonds, school board trustees, city council positions or bonds impacting utility districts.