The Brief The race to fill a vacant U.S. House seat in Texas' 18th Congressional District will head to a runoff. Christian Menefee and Amanda Edwards received the most votes in the Nov. 4 election, but neither got more than 50% of the vote. The winner will finish late U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner's term.



The race to fill late U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner’s seat in Congress is headed to a runoff.

Democrats Christian Menefee and Amanda Edwards were the top two voter-getters in Tuesday's election.

Why is the race headed to a runoff?

In order to win the election on Tuesday, a candidate would have needed to get more than 50% of the vote. Because no single candidate got more than 50% of the vote, the race will head to a runoff between the top two candidates who got the most votes.

There was no primary election to narrow down the field of candidates, so 16 names appeared on the Nov. 4 ballot.

Why was a special election held?

U.S. Rep. Sylvester Turner died on March 5, leaving his seat vacant.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott called for a special election on Nov. 4 to elect the person who will finish out the term that expires in January 2027.

Who are the candidates in the runoff?

Christian Menefee

Democrat Christian Menefee worked as a commercial litigator in Houston before becoming the youngest and first Black Harris County Attorney in 2020.

A message on his campaign site reads, "Christian is running for Congress because working people deserve a government that has their back. Trump and his allies are making life harder for everyday Americans—rolling back voting rights, attacking reproductive freedom, and rigging the economy for billionaires. Christian has spent his career fighting back against bullies, and he’s ready to do it in Washington."

Amanda Edwards

Amanda Edwards – an attorney – has sought to represent CD-18 twice before –first in a losing head-to-head primary with Sheila Jackson Lee, and again in a very close contest with Turner decided by Democratic precinct chairs in favor of the former Mayor. She recently served as an At-Large Houston City Council Member.

In a message announcing her candidacy, she wrote, ""I am honored to announce that I am running for Congress. My commitment to this community has never wavered, and I will continue to fight for the opportunities and resources our district needs. We need the next generation of new leaders in Washington to combat Trump’s attacks on jobs, healthcare, and education. The stakes are far too important to stay on the sidelines right now. With unwavering determination, I will work every day to deliver real results for the people I serve."

About Texas’ 18th Congressional District

Texas’ 18th Congressional District includes much of inner-city Houston and the surrounding areas.

U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee represented the district for nearly three decades from 1995 until her death in July 2024.

Jackson Lee’s daughter, Erica Lee Carter, won a special election to finish out her mother’s term from November 2024 to January 2025.

Former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner was elected to represent Texas' 18th Congressional District for the following term in the November 2024 election. He took office in January 2025 and passed away in March, leaving the seat vacant.

Voters are now deciding who will finish out the term that expires in January 2027.

More election results

What was on the ballot?

Texas voters headed to the polls on Nov. 4 to decide on some statewide issues and local positions.

Every voter in Texas was able to vote on 17 propositions in the Texas Constitutional Amendment Election.

Voters in several counties also had elections for positions and measures that impact their community. That might include bonds, school board trustees, city council positions or bonds impacting utility districts.